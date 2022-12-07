(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases.
The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in the survey, which organizers say has a margin of error of +/- 4%.
Hoosier approval of both state and national leadership rated low in the survey.
Holcomb fared the best with an approval rating of 48.7% and a disapproval rating of 34.7%.
President Joe Biden scored lowest with an approval rating of 35.3%, significantly lower than his national approval rating, which averaged 41.8% for the dates on which the Hoosier Survey was conducted, as reported by FiveThirtyEight.
The Indiana legislature garnered the approval of just 42.5% of respondents to the Hoosier Survey.
Regarding abortion, Hoosiers overwhelmingly approve of the inclusion of exceptions for rape, incest or a threat to the woman’s life in Indiana’s current abortion law.
The survey results indicate that 83% of Hoosiers believe abortion should be legal in at least some cases. Of those, 56.7% said it should be legal either in all cases or most cases. Some 84% of Hoosiers aid abortion should be legal when a pregnancy threatens the woman’s health or life, and 78% believe it should be allowed in cases of rape or incest. Fewer than one in 10 Hoosiers stated abortion should be illegal in all cases. No answer was given by 7.8% of respondents.
Opinion was mixed on whether Hoosiers would vote for a political candidate whose view on abortion differed from their own. Of survey respondents, 48% said they would not vote for such a candidate, 36% said that might and 16% said they would not.
Regarding personal finances, 40% of Hoosiers said they would be able to meet a $1,000 expense from their savings. Slightly more than one-third said they always or sometimes have difficulty paying rent.
Absent from the poll was any question regarding taxation or government spending.
In other matters, Hoosiers have a generally favorable view on the legalization of marijuana, with 85% percent of respondents saying it should be legal in some form. Just 15% of respondents said it should be illegal.
Hoosiers also expressed concern for the environment, with 51.2% of respondents saying protection of the environment should take precedence over economic growth.
The Hoosier Survey has been conducted annually in most years since 2008. Topics are selected based on current issues and differ by year.