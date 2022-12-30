(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million.
Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024.
The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and 2028 and to 2.9% for 2029 and ongoing, provided certain conditions are met.
The higher rate remains in effect for the 2022 tax year.
Future reductions to the income tax rate depend primarily on two factors. First, state revenues for the prior fiscal year must have grown by at least 2% over the preceding year. Second, the state’s Pension Stabilization Fund must have a sufficient balance to meet its obligations.
The new law also repealed the utility receipts and utility services use taxes for Hoosiers, effective July 1. These and other changes in the Indiana tax code enacted in 2022 are expected to save taxpayers and consumers some $268 million per year.
Indiana is one of 11 states reducing personal income taxes in 2023.
Arizona will implement a fixed tax rate of 2.5% to replace a progressive tax having a top rate of 4.5%.
Idaho will implement a fixed rate of 5.8% to replace a progressive rate ranging up to 6%.
Iowa will consolidate its nine personal income tax brackets to four and reduce the top rate from 8.53% to 6%.
Kentucky’s personal income tax rate will be reduced from 5% to 4.5%.
Mississippi will move to a flat personal income tax of 5%, to be further reduced through 2026.
Missouri will reduce its highest personal income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95%.
Nebraska will drop its highest personal income tax rate from 6.84% to 6.64%.
New Hampshire will begin elimination of its tax on interest and dividends income, reducing the tax from 5% to 4% in 2023 and eliminating it altogether by 2027.
New York will reduce its personal income tax rate for “middle-income earners” by 0.25% or 0.35% depending on income bracket.
North Carolina’s personal income tax rate will be reduced from 4.99% to 4.75%.
Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not have a personal income tax.