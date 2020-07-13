(The Center Square) – State officials are partnering with the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association and the Indiana Tourism Association to help Hoosiers feel more comfortable returning to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana Destination Development Corp. launched the Hoosier Hospitality Promise that will identify businesses that "promise" to follow CDC and other health guidelines. Businesses that make the promise will receive a state-certified logo that they can post to alert consumers they are following the guidelines.
"When you see the Hoosier Hospitality Promise logo at a destination, you know they promise to do the following," the Visit Indiana website says before listing the criteria:
- Have all staff pass a health check prior to each shift.
- Ensure staff wear face masks if they can’t be six feet apart.
- Train staff in proper cleaning and sanitization specific to the industry.
- Implement sanitization practices for common areas, bathrooms and high-touch surfaces, using the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
- Provide hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations at all entrances.
Consumers who make the promise can receive discounts on purchases. The promise for consumers includes:
- Wear a face covering, such as a mask or scarf.
- Keep six feet of social distancing between you and other guests.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
- Be patient with staff and other patrons.
- Above all, stay home if one of these applies to you: You have been exposed to COVID-19 recently; you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath; you have underlying health conditions; You are concerned about contracting COVID-19.