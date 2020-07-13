FILE Hoosier Hospitality Promise
Image courtesy of visitindiana.com

(The Center Square) – State officials are partnering with the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association and the Indiana Tourism Association to help Hoosiers feel more comfortable returning to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. launched the Hoosier Hospitality Promise that will identify businesses that "promise" to follow CDC and other health guidelines. Businesses that make the promise will receive a state-certified logo that they can post to alert consumers they are following the guidelines.

"When you see the Hoosier Hospitality Promise logo at a destination, you know they promise to do the following," the Visit Indiana website says before listing the criteria:

  • Have all staff pass a health check prior to each shift.
  • Ensure staff wear face masks if they can’t be six feet apart.
  • Train staff in proper cleaning and sanitization specific to the industry.
  • Implement sanitization practices for common areas, bathrooms and high-touch surfaces, using the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
  • Provide hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations at all entrances.

Consumers who make the promise can receive discounts on purchases. The promise for consumers includes:

  • Wear a face covering, such as a mask or scarf.
  • Keep six feet of social distancing between you and other guests.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
  • Be patient with staff and other patrons.
  • Above all, stay home if one of these applies to you: You have been exposed to COVID-19 recently; you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath; you have underlying health conditions; You are concerned about contracting COVID-19.

