(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb reiterated his support for improving the state's overall health to supporters and advocates at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.
Holcomb spoke to a group of hundreds who gathered in the North Atrium as part of Public Health Day in the state capital. He mentioned Indiana has become a regional or national leader in tax policies, regulatory reform and economic development.
Now, he said, it’s time for the state to address its healthcare concerns, and that will require a team effort involving both leaders in Indianapolis and in all 92 counties.
“I can’t articulate adequately what this is going to mean for the future of our state,” the governor said. “We know what it will mean to the individual. There’s nothing more personal or local than health.”
He added that poor health can hinder business and job growth.
In August 2021, Holcomb convened a health commission to look at ways of improving health statewide. That commission came back with a report about a year later with several recommendations. The governor has included some of those steps in his Next Level Agenda.
His budget proposal includes $120 million for funding in the 2024 fiscal year and $227 million in 2025 to invest in the initiative. While much of that will be available to counties, the initiative also includes creating a state office of health data and analytics that would take public data and find ways to improve general well-being and prevent disease.
In speaking to reporters after his remarks, Holcomb said if you looked at some of the state’s health ratings and averaged them, it would show the state to be toward the back of the pack.
According to America’s Health Rankings 2022 annual report released late last year, Indiana ranked 35th nationally.
However, the state placed lower than that in several subcategories. The state ranked 41st in smoking, with 17.3% of adults using cigarettes. Indiana was 40th in childhood immunizations, with only 68.1% of children getting their shots before turning 2.
The state also had higher than national average rates in adults with multiple chronic conditions (11.9% vs. 9.6%) and obesity (36.3% vs. 33.9%).
Another concern is life expectancy. A handout from the governor’s commission said while life expectancy for seniors has increased, it has actually decreased for individuals aged 25 to 64.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s health commissioner, told the crowd most public health work is done behind the scenes. However, she added that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a “different understanding” of public health.
“What we’ve learned in the last three last years is we should never take our health for granted, and our quality of life and our length of life depends on this,” she said. “In fact, we can’t afford to take it for granted.”