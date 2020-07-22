(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he will sign an executive order Thursday that will require all state residents to wear a mask in public places.
The order will take effect Monday, July 27.
"When I asked you months ago to hunker down, you did. We did. We slowed the spread. It's just factual. We protected our hospitals," Holcomb said, according to ABC-21. "While we have continued to fare better than many other states, now we have to hunker down in a different way. Which is why wearing masks will become the fashion of the day."
The order applies to those 8 years old and older in all indoor public spaces, including private businesses, and outdoors where social distancing can’t be practiced.
Masks also will be required of teachers, other school staff and students from grades 3 and up when schools reopen.
Holcomb, who until now has resisted a statewide mask requirement, attributed the decision to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
The number COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals and needing ICU beds has been slowly rising since late June after peaking in April.