(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced his intention to call the legislature into a special session to approve a plan to return $1 billion in tax revenue to Indiana taxpayers. The move was prompted by rising inflation and gas prices, he said.
“Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success,” Holcomb said in a statement, referring to the $1.075 billion by which state revenue has exceeded forecasts in fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30.
According to Holcomb’s plan, each taxpayer would receive about $225.
Indiana House Speaker Tood Huston welcomed the announcement.
“We'll work with the governor and our Senate colleagues on scheduling a special session, so we can return to the Statehouse and do what's right by Hoosiers,” he said in a statement.
Hoosier Democrats were not impressed by the move, seeing it as too little relief for struggling Hoosiers. The Democratic Party Twitter account stated, “It shouldn’t have taken this long to get @GovHolcomb and the @indgop to actually act and produce what looks like another bare-minimum band-aid for Indiana’s long-term problems.”
Party spokesperson Drew Holcomb tweeted, “Congratulations, @GovHolcomb and the @indgop – you've helped Hoosiers pay for two tanks of gas.”
Indiana Democrats have consistently calledfor a suspension of gasoline taxes to provide relief for Indiana families. The state tax on gasoline is nearly 75 cents per gallon with the state’s average per-gallon price hovering around $5.24 per gallon, 27 cents higher than the national average according to AAA.
Holcomb has discussed his plan with Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and intends to call the legislature into session this month.
If the plan is approved, the $225 payment will be made to taxpayers along with the 2022 Automatic Taxpayer Refund of $125, which Holcomb announced in December. State law requires the return of surplus funds to taxpayers every two years if sufficient excess state reserves are available.
Taxpayers who have not already received the 2022 ATR will receive a total of $350 or $700 for married couples filing jointly, which will include both the ATR and the additional distribution proposed by Holcomb. Taxpayers who have already received the ATR will receive an additional $225 or $450 for married couples filing jointly.