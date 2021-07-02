(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb again is hitting the road in an effort to drum up business for the state.
Holcomb, along with new Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, will lead a delegation that leaves Monday for Qatar in an effort build new business relationships and increase the state’s international engagement. The trip is Holcomb’s ninth overseas.
“Secretary Chambers and I are energized and excited to build and further strengthen Indiana’s global connections through economic, educational and cultural ties,” Holcomb said. “We look forward to building this relationship through discussions with a wide variety of government officials and industry leaders during our visit and expect this trip to further cultural connections and economic cooperation between our two states in innovative sectors across the board.”
The trip is being paid for by private donations and the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, Holcomb’s office said.
The group hopes to build on previous conversations with Qatar. Indiana is the 12th-largest exporter to Qatar in the U.S. The group also plans to tour sites for the 2022 World Cup and visit with U.S. and Indiana troops stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base.
Holcomb traveled to Israel in May, spending two days meeting with then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. No taxpayer money was used on that trip, which was paid for by Imagine Indiana, a nonprofit agency.
Indiana is home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned businesses that employ 215,800 people across the state.