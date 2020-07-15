(The Center Square) – Indiana will remain at Stage 4.5 of its Back On Track reopening plan for at least another two weeks, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
The decision means that school that were planning to reopen this month will have to consider pushing back their start dates.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the number of coronavirus cases have increased over the past two weeks.
“I remain concerned over the number of overall COVID-19 infections,” Dr. Box said.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 700 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday and 10 new deaths. To date, 2,592 people have died from COVID-19 in Indiana.