(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development.
“What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario of it’s either or. You either believe in science or you don’t believe in science or you believe in the economy or you believe in the environment. It’s both,” Holcomb said according to published reports.
While the event was primarily about the environment, Holcomb used the opportunity to showcase Indiana’s approach to developing energy sources, which he sees as multimodal and collaborative.
“This trip was a unique opportunity to share with the world how Indiana is contributing to and leading the energy transition while highlighting how our governance and partnerships achieve a thriving, sustainable energy and economic future,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Indiana’s story is an all above approach and through innovation and collaboration between the private and public sectors, we can achieve reliable, sustainable and affordable energy for the future."
A number of U.S. officials attended the event, though Holcomb was the only Midwestern governor to do so. He was accompanied by Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.
At the event Holcomb and Chambers met with a number of business and government leaders, including Hala H. Elsaid, Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development; Yasmine Fouad, Egyptian Minister of Environment; and US Ambassador to Egypt Daniel Rubinstein, along with various officials from the US Departments of Energy and State.
The governor listed hydro energy and hybrid and electric as focuses for the future.
This was Holcomb’s 14th international trip as Indiana’s governor. More than a thousand foreign-owned businesses operate in the state, representing 40 countries and territories. Last year an additional 47 foreign businesses agreed to locate or enlarge operations in Indiana, creating jobs with an average wage of $29.57 per hour, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Expenses for the trip were paid by private donations, the IEDC reported.