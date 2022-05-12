(The Center Square) – Indiana State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, has called on Gov. Holcomb to suspend the state’s tax on gasoline for two months to ease the burden of skyrocketing prices on consumers. Holcomb responded saying the conditions necessary for a gubernatorial suspension of the tax have not been met.
“Thanks to excess funds, we’re in the unique financial position to provide economic relief at the pump for each Hoosier resident while maintaining funding for roads and construction projects,” Fleming said in a statement.
Holcomb responded with a statement saying an emergency declaration would be needed for the governor to suspend the tax, and the conditions for emergency action, including a shortage of fuel, are not present. He added, “INDOT and the Office of Energy Development have both confirmed that we do not have a shortage or a projected shortage. The states that have suspended the gas tax thus far have done so through the legislature.”
The average price of gas in Indiana’s five largest cities is $4.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a site that tracks fuel prices nationally. Of that amount, 74.5 cents is state tax, which is 60% higher than a year ago.
The question of providing a tax holiday has been a hot issue among state governors and lawmakers across the country.
The Indiana Democratic Party took the occasion to repeat their call for a pause in the gasoline tax via Twitter. “The @indgop failed to lower gas prices for Hoosiers. Now, families are paying an extra $126 a month at the pump.”
When pressed to suspend the West Virginia tax on fuel, Gov. Jim Justice responded with a statement similar to Holcomb’s, insisting that only the legislature had that authority.
Some states, including Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland and New York, have or will temporarily suspend gasoline taxes this year. The Illinois fuel tax, which was slated to increase this summer, will instead be frozen at the current rate.
Similar measures have been introduced in at least 20 states, though most have not yet been acted upon.
Lawmakers in California voted against suspending the state’s tax on gasoline.