(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he has agreed to lower the state’s income tax rate to 2.9%, making Indiana’s individual income tax among the lowest in the country in states that tax residents.
Holcomb made the announcement in a statement sent to media, citing the state’s increasingly strong financial position and surplus revenue.
“Indiana is fiscally strong and continues to grow at a rapid rate,” Holcomb said in the statement. “As our revenues exceed forecasts month after month, it has become clear that the time is now to act on a tax plan that gives back to our growing business community and to hardworking Hoosiers.”
The tax plan Holcomb outlined includes cutting the state income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% over time and the already-announced automatic taxpayer refund that will return a total of $545 million to 4.3 million taxpayers, as is required by state law when the state has a surplus.
The Indiana General Assembly passed a bill that said that even those who do not owe state income taxes this year will get the refund.
The governor’s plan includes paying off $2.6 billion on the Indiana State Teacher’s Pre-96 Retirement Fund at the end of this fiscal year and eliminating the utility receipts tax and the 30% tax floor on business personal property for all new equipment – something the National Federation of Independent Business has been lobbying the Legislature to do this year.
Individual income taxes make up almost 36% of total state revenues in Indiana, with sales tax contributing another 53% – the largest part.
Indiana is one of 43 states that has a state income tax, though only 41 states tax wage and salary income.
California has a rate of 13.3% and New York is at 10.9%, according to the Tax Foundation. If knocked down to 2.9%, Indiana’s top state income tax rate would be tied for lowest with North Dakota, which already has a rate of 2.9%.
Nine states have no state income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.
Until this week, it looked unlikely Indiana would cut taxes this year.
The Indiana House had passed a bill in January that included more than $1 billion in tax cuts and cutting the state income tax rate to 3%.
The Indiana Senate, however, stripped the tax cut provisions from the bill, and Sen. Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, the Senate leader, said the Senate did not want to pass tax cuts in a non-budget year.
The Indiana General Assembly passes a two-year state budget every other year. The budget bill that was passed last year, which forecasts state revenues and includes all spending, was passed while the state was still in a period of economic recovery from measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holcomb said he is confident the tax cut plan he has agreed to “can be responsibly achieved” while balancing the state’s priorities and “maintaining prudent levels of fiscal reserves.”
“The sooner we execute this plan the sooner we can: make Indiana tied among states with the lowest individual income tax rate of the states that impose the tax; assist businesses in town of their biggest areas of concerns – energy costs and the close of new capital investment over time; significantly improve the state’s pension fund ranking; and maintain Indiana’s low debt burden status,” the governor's statement read.