(The Center Square) – More than two dozen advocacy organizations plan to form a citizens’ group to shadow the Indiana General Assembly throughout next year’s redistricting process to show what would have happened if redistricting reform would have passed the legislature.
The coalition, which includes the likes of Common Cause Indiana, the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, announced it is searching for nine Indiana citizens to lead its Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission. Elected officials, lobbyists, people who work for elected officials and large campaign contributors are ineligible, according to a news release from All In for Democracy.
“It is critically important that we have a group independent of the legislature leading the map-drawing process in 2021,” Linda Hanson, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Indiana, said. “That’s the only way to have a redistricting process that will focus on drawing maps to fulfill voter-first objectives like districts that promote competition and protect communities of interests.”
According to Common Cause Indiana, the group worked on bills to create a bipartisan citizens redistricting committee to control the redistricting process, to require a public mapping website and give the public the same access as lawmakers and to hold public meetings in each Congressional district before draft maps are made and after.
Each of those bills failed to get out of the General Assembly.
“One of the most frequent excuses we heard from legislators who rejected our efforts to reform redistricting is that it would be impossible to find an objective and qualified group of people to conduct the redistricting process,” Julia Vaughn, Common Cause Indiana policy director, said. “The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission is going to prove those naysayers wrong. Their goal will be to conduct an open and transparent redistricting process that results in maps drawn for the public interest, not partisan political interests.”
Other states have created independent commissions or taken other steps in an effort to limit partisan gerrymandering, which gives majority political parties the upper hand in future elections.
“Ten years ago, the public was largely in the dark about how damaging gerrymandering can be to democracy, but today is different,” Barbara Bolling Williams, president of the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP, said. “A decade of elections using Congressional and state districts that were drawn to benefit the majority party has stifled competition and silenced the voices of too many Hoosiers.”