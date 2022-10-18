(The Center Square) – The economy might be becoming the key issue in the Indiana U.S. Senate race and in other legislative contests throughout the nation.
Candidates for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat provide differing views as to how inflation started and who’s to blame for prices increasing 8% compared to this time last year, according to the Midwest Consumer Price Index Card provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Indiana’s voters will choose between Republican incumbent Todd Young, Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, and Libertarian James Sceniak, a behavior therapist who serves children with autism.
Ballotpedia, using the Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, rates Indiana's U.S. Senate seat to remain held by a Republican. However, a poll of 600 likely voters by ARW Strategies in late September had Young with 39% of the vote to McDermott’s 37%. While most Libertarians typically receive approximately 3% of votes, Sceniak had 6% in the ARW poll. The remaining 18% are undecided.
With the nation possibly headed toward a recession, the candidates acknowledged economic factors are top of mind for voters.
“We need to stop spending trillions of dollars we don't have on things we don't need,” Young said Sunday during the only debate scheduled in the race. “When the Biden-Harris administration came into office, we were poised for 5 to 6% economic growth. That's incredibly robust economic growth and it we were poised for that sort of economic growth because of the tax and regulatory policies we saw when Republicans were in control.”
McDermott said inflation in the United States and around the world can’t be blamed on President Biden and pointed to Congressional spending as the problem to be solved.
“Senator Young's been in Washington, D.C., for 12 years and raised the nation's debt $16 trillion since he's been in office,” McDermott said. “He's the most liberal Republican I've ever met. … He wants us to believe that Joe Biden's responsible for 100% of the nation's problems right now, and he shares no responsibility for that.”
The candidates commented on the harmful effects of inflation and the importance of Social Security..
“What I’m hearing from seniors right now, though, is not about Social Security,” Young said. “They still have a few years before they're hearing that program won't have enough money coming in to pay out all the promised benefits. I’m hearing about inflation. It is the cruelest form of tax. It disproportionately hurts people of modest means and those on fixed incomes. It disproportionately hurts our senior citizens.”
McDermott said the Social Security’s solvency should be a legislative priority.
“When Senator Young was running for Congress in 2010, he described the Social Security System as a Ponzi scheme,” McDermott said. “Well, I don’t think it’s a Ponzi scheme, but I do think we need to keep our hands off of it in Washington, D.C., and we need to do things to shore up that system.”