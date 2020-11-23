(The Center Square) – As if Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development hasn’t been under enough pressure since the COVID-19 pandemic began, now more and more fraudulent unemployment claims are being filed, according to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.
Hill said Monday a growing number of scammers are filing claims for benefits using other people’s names and identities. He said, throughout the year, his office has recorded an exponential increase in the number of complaints involving the scams.
“These deceivers steal the identities of others, who are generally employed, in order to file fraudulent claims,” Hill said. “If someone uses your name in this fashion, you may learn about it from your employers or from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, which processes unemployment claims. In many cases, payments may already have been regularly deposited into someone else’s account by the time you learn of the fraud.”
Hill said his office received three unemployment-related identity theft complaints. From Oct. 18 to Nov. 18, he said the number grew to 157.
As the pandemic wore on, states around the country began to struggle to pay unemployment benefits. In September, Indiana was one of nearly 24 states asking for money from the federal government to meet shortfalls in its unemployment insurance trust fund. Indiana asked for $300 million.
From March 1 through August, the DWD said it had paid out about $1.2 billion in state unemployment benefits.
Employment numbers, though, have improved recently. Indiana’s October unemployment rate fell to 5%, nearly 2 percentage points below the national rate and better than the state’s September rate by 1.2 percentage points.