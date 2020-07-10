(The Center Square) – Embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill won't be the state Republican's nominee for the seat after convention delegates chose to send former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita to the ballot in November.
Hill's law license was suspended for a month after he was accused of groping a state lawmaker and three other women at a party. He denied the allegations and a special prosecutor declined to file charges, but the state Supreme Court found enough probable cause to suspend his license.
The GOP nomination for attorney general was held by mail-in voting of state convention delegates and the results were determined Friday.
Rokita served in the U.S. House from 2011 to 2019 serving Indiana's 4th congressional district. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2016 and U.S. senator in 2018. Rokita previously served as Indiana secretary of state from 2003 to 2011.
Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, also a former state representative, won the Democratic nomination and will face Rokita in November.