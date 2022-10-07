(The Center Square) – Northern Indiana residents are being urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness after eastern equine encephalitis virus was found in two counties.
“EEE (triple E) virus is a serious threat to both horses and people in northern Indiana,” Bret Marsh, state veterinarian at the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, said in a statement. “While this risk is currently decreasing due to cooler weather, it will persist until the first hard freeze of the year.”
Two horses in LaGrange County and one in Kosciusko County tested positive for the virus earlier this week, according to information from the state. No human EEE virus disease cases or infected mosquitos have been reported in Indiana this year.
Humans and horses in all northern Indiana counties are potentially at risk due to the suitable habitat for mosquitos found throughout the region. The risk of EEE virus infection begins to decrease when evening and overnight temperatures drop to 60 degrees or lower, but the risk isn’t eliminated until the first overnight hard freeze when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or lower.
The EEE virus can cause serious illness in humans and has a fatality rate of 33% or higher. Many who recover often experience long-term complications. Symptoms of EEE virus include chills, fever, body aches and joint pain. A more severe form of the disease can affect the nervous system and cause encephalitis or inflammation of the brain.
People who suspect they’ve contracted the virus should contact their health care provider. Those with the greatest risk for severe disease are those younger than 15 and older than 50.
Those at risk for infection or subsequent complications from contracting the virus are recommended to avoid being outdoors when mosquitos are active, especially during late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning. Insect repellant also is recommended when in areas where mosquitos are especially active. Covering exposed skin with hats, long sleeves and pants also is suggested. Installing or repairing screens in windows and doors reduces the chance of mosquitos entering homes.
Those owning horses are advised to follow the American Association of Equine Practitioners for vaccination guidelines.
Outdoor mosquito breeding areas can be reduced by discarding old tires, tin cans or other containers that can hold water. The Department of Health recommends drilling holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers to reduce breeding areas, cleaning clogged roof gutters and flushing or aerating ornamental fountains, pools and birdbaths.