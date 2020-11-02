(The Center Square) – Despite being in one of the few states with continued restrictions on absentee ballots, Indiana voters have voted early in record numbers.
With the general election just a day away, the Indiana Secretary of State's Office reported 1.8 million Hoosiers have voted early. By mid-October, that number eclipsed the total number of early votes and absentee ballots in the entire 2016 election.
Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 6 p.m.
Aside from the presidential election, Indiana is one of 11 states electing a governor. Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb is on the ballot for a second term. He faces challenges from Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.
Hoosiers will elect a new attorney general between Democrat Johnathan Weinzapfel and Republican Todd Rokita.
Indiana is one of the few states that still put restrictions on absentee ballots. Voters must meet one of 11 requirements to be able to vote by mail, including having a disability or being 65 years old or older.
Voting hasn’t gone smoothly everywhere, however. On Saturday, according to the Associated Press, a central Indiana man faces charges after he allegedly struck two poll workers when he was turned away from voting.
The AP reported Douglas Earl was denied the opportunity to vote in Mulberry when he did not have required valid identification. He began walking around the area where voting machines were and was told to leave. After several attempts to get him to leave, he began striking poll workers.
In mid-October, a county clerk refused to wear a mask while overseeing early voting, saying he would “not be part of government overreach,” according to the AP. Lawson responded with an email to clerks and election officials that said if poll workers refused to wear a mask or other protection they should be thanked for their service and asked to resign.