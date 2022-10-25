(The Center Square) – Fundraising for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District is higher than the other eight for the Nov. 8 elections, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The FEC’s deadline for filing quarterly campaign finance information was Oct. 15 and includes information up to Sept. 30.
In the 1st District, Republican challenger Ruth Jennifer-Green raised $2.4 million and spent $1.49 million in her effort against Democrat incumbent Frank Mrvan, who raised $1.8 million and spent $1.6 million. No other Indiana district generated more than the race's $4.2 million in total donations.
Following are the amounts from the races in the other eight districts:
2nd District: Republican Rudy Yakym raised $651,871 and spent $288,768. Democrat Paul Steury raised $71,648 and spent $48,096.
3rd District: Incumbent Republican James Banks raised $2.3 million and spent $1.3 million. Independent Nathan Gotsch raised $136,790 and spent $123,772 and Democrat Gary Snyder raised $55,673 and spent $50,251.
4th District: Incumbent Republican Jim Baird raised $336,922 and spent $254,469. The FEC didn’t post any financial figures for Democratic challenger Roger Day.
5th District: Incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz raised $3.7 million and spent $2.2 million and Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake raised $30,381 and spent $28,202.
6th District: Incumbent Republican Gregory Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, raised $2.14 million, spent $2.15 million and had $496,526 cash on hand. Democrat Cynthia Wirth raised $41,050 and spent $19,476.
7th District: Incumbent Democrat Andre Carson raised $732,233, spent $743,804 and had $976,598 in cash on hand. Republican Angela Grabovsky raised $456,428 and spent $353,252.
8th District: Incumbent Republican Larry Bucshon raised $1.3 million and spent $896,632 and Democrat Ray McCormick raised $132,690 and spent $87,709.
9th District: Republican Erin Houchin raised $1.13 million and spent $760,445 while Democrat Matthew Fyfe raised $115,380 and spent $61,108. Current U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth announced in January he wouldn’t run for another term after the conclusion of the current term, his third.
In the race for the U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Chris Todd raised $14.4 million, spent $9.1 million and had $5.5 million in cash on hand. Thomas McDermott, the Democrat candidate for the seat, raised $1.1 million and spent $743,043.