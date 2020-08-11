(The Center Square) – The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that more than 36 percent of ICU beds in state hospitals remain open and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available as schools start to reopen.
New hospital admissions declined in all but four Indiana counties – Fayette, Marion, St. Joseph and Sullivan – and ICU admissions declined in all counties.
The department also reported 884 new positive coronavirus cases were recorded between July 31 and Aug. 10, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state since March to 75,862, of which 76 percent is listed as recovered.
ISDH also reported 25 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,863.
More than 51 percent of the deaths were of people over the age of 80. More than 76 percent of deaths were of people age 70 or older.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order requiring all state residents ages 8 and older to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, including private businesses, and outdoors where social distancing can’t be practiced remains in effect.