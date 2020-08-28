(The Center Square) – Corsicana Mattress, a Dallas-based manufacturer, is being offered up to $2.3 million in conditional tax credits to open a facility in La Porte, Indiana.
The company says it will create up to 350 new jobs by the end of 2023, according to a news release.
According to the incentive deal, the company will invest more than $8.6 million to lease and equip a 165,000-square-foot production facility at 755 S. 500 West in La Porte.
“It is a great day to welcome Corsciana Mattress to the Hoosier state,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said in a statement. “Indiana’s strong history of manufacturing, central location, and skilled talent pipeline will set Corsicana up for success for generations to come.”
The new facility will house the company’s boxed-bed manufacturing and is expected to be operational by the end of this year, the news release said.
Founded in 1971, in Corsicana, Texas, Corsicana Mattress employs about 950 people at 10 production facilities across the U.S.
“We have had significant growth in our boxed bed business and require a facility that is appropriately equipped with well-trained employees to provide the manufacturing efficiency to support that growth,” Michael Thompson, chief executive officer of Corsicana Mattress, said in a news release. “Indiana was a great location for us and the local, regional and state agencies we worked with have been very helpful and welcoming throughout this process.”
The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company can't claim them until workers are hired, according to the news release. The LaPorte County Council and County Commissioners approved additional incentives.
Critics of tax credits contend that such incentives are a waste of taxpayer money because companies generally will expand without them. Improving the state's overall tax and business climate is a fairer way to grow jobs, critics say.