(The Center Square) – A constitutional carry bill passed the Indiana House of Representatives, 63-29, on Tuesday but faces an uncertain path in the Senate.
Will Fite, legislative director of Hoosier Gun Rights, said he met with Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, the chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Brown had declined to hold a hearing on last year's constitutional carry bill, preventing it from being considered by the Senate. But this year, she has authored her own constitutional carry bill, along with Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, and Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen.
“I can tell you that she was not overly friendly toward this issue,” said Fite, who went described Brown as seeming “openly hostile” to constitutional carry legislation during Monday's meeting.
A staffer in Brown’s office said Tuesday he thought Brown was planning to hold a hearing on Senate Bill 14 – her bill – but did not respond to email for confirmation.
The term “constitutional carry” refers to a state in which citizens who are legally able to have a firearm can carry a handgun, either concealed or open, when they leave their home without needing a license or permit.
Under current state law in Indiana, a person wanting to carry a handgun in a holster or bag, or keep it in their vehicle, must first obtain a license from the Indiana State Police. Getting a license involves filling out an online application, making an appointment to get fingerprints and taking those fingerprints to their local police department. There are two options for licenses: a lifetime permit, and a five-year permit. The five-year permit is free.
Both House Bill 1077 and SB 14 would retain this licensing system so anyone wanting to obtain a license, for reciprocity with other states or to easily prove at a traffic stop that they are not prohibited from carrying a handgun, can still do so.
HB 1077 was authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, with Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, and Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, as co-sponsors. Unlike last year’s bill, HB 1077 does not exempt property managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, like state parks and forests, and it leaves out language that Hoosier Gun Rights and others said would have forced the creation of a new database of information on citizens of the state.
“Smaltz did a good job of fixing issues we had with the bill last year,” says Fite.
On the House floor on Tuesday, Smaltz introduced the bill to his fellow legislators.
“What 1077 says is law-abiding folks should be able to carry a handgun and they should be able to do so without asking for a permit from the government,” he said, adding the bill clearly defines the “criminals” who are prohibited from carrying handgun, a list that includes murderers, rapists, domestic abusers and fugitives from justice.
“There’s an extensive list of folks that have forfeited their right,” he said.
Smaltz also pointed out the bill changes the crime of theft of a firearm from a level 6, to a level 5 felony – a more serious offense.
Several Democratic representatives questioned the need for the legislation, with one saying a license works for driver’s licenses, so it should also for those wanting to carry a handgun.
“Driving is not a constitutional right,” Smaltz said.
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said he doubted the Second Amendment to the Constitution means what it seems to mean, saying, "...let me just indicate that I disagree with this premise that every citizen of the United States has a right to bear arms. I think the amendment that we address was a statement to England and not a statement that dealt with every citizen of the United States."
Immediately following the vote on HB 1077, it was announced that three Republican senators had agreed to sponsor the bill in the Senate – Sen. Tomes, Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, and Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford.
As of late Tuesday, supporters of constitutional carry legislation, including Hoosier Gun Rights and The 2A Project, had switched their strategy, and instead of asking supporters to call Brown’s office to pressure her to schedule a hearing, are now telling supporters that the most important thing is to get the leader of the Senate, Sen. Rodric Bray, R- Martinsville, to send H.B. 1077 to either the Senate’s Corrections and Criminal Law Committee or the Public Policy Committee, thus bypassing Brown’s Judiciary Committee.
"What I'm hearing from Republican senators is they want to get it done," said Fite. "Everyone is looking at 1077 as, this is the bill. This is how we're going to get constitutional carry passed in Indiana."