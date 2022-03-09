(The Center Square) – Constitutional carry passed both the Indiana House and Senate on Wednesday, last day of the session.
The vote, that followed an intensive debate in the Senate, was 30-20, with nine Republican senators joining the majority of Democrats in voting no.
“You either trust the citizens of Indiana or you don’t,” said Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, “The bad guys, the criminals, the folks with a criminal record that are prohibited persons are walking the streets tonight in Indianapolis without a permit. And it’s a violent place. This bill isn’t going to affect that. All this bill is going to do is affect the law-abiding citizen who now doesn’t have to wait 37 days to go get fingerprinted and get a license.”
The bill repeals the law that requires people to get a license to carry a handgun.
If signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana will be the 22nd state to pass such legislation.
Under current Indiana law, anyone age 18 and up can buy a handgun without a license. But to carry it on their person outside the home or keep it loaded in a vehicle they must go through a licensing process. The process can take several weeks or longer. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic and with Indianapolis experiencing the worst riots in the city’s history, wait times stretched out to several months.
Last year, for the first time, a constitutional carry bill was passed by the Indiana House but died in the Senate.
This year, the House again passed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, but the bill again appeared to get hung up in the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne.
The bill was finally heard by the committee Feb. 24 but was amended to require licenses to carry handguns, with a 90-day provisional period so gunowners could carry while waiting for approval.
But the Senate put the original language of Smaltz’ bill into another bill and worked it toward passage.
The bill was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, who referred to the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and quoted from the Indiana constitution, Article 1, Section 32, which says: “The people shall have a right to bear arms, for the defense of themselves and the State.”
The strongest opposition came from Brown.
“I think it’s pretty obvious that this bill is not about constitutional rights,” she said on the Senate floor. “It’s actually not even really about guns anymore….It’s a false premise trying to define who’s a conservative and who’s not, which is unfortunate because there are serious consequences as we move forward if this bill is passed.”
She quoted the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who said the Second Amendment, as other rights, is not unlimited, and questioned how people will know they’re not legally allowed to carry a handgun if they don’t go through the process of applying for a license.
The bill says those prohibited under state law from owning a handgun may not lawfully carry and includes those who: have a domestic violence conviction, a record of being alcohol or drug abusers, a conviction for resisting law enforcement in the last five years or have committed any crime for which they could have been sentenced for more than a year (a felony, generally).
It also lists several other categories of people who may not lawfully carry, including illegal aliens, fugitives from justice, people under indictment, those found by a court to be mentally defective or dangerous and anyone who has been dishonorably discharged from the military or has been convicted of criminal stalking.
Brown quoted the numbers provided to her committee by Superintendent of Indiana State Police Doug Carter who’d said there are 1.2 million people in Indiana with a handgun license, and in the last two years, 329,925 applications have been processed – 257,121 of which were approved and 10,630 of which were rejected.
“The process we have in place told these people, You’re not a proper person. You shouldn’t be carrying a gun,” she said.
She questioned what will happen to these people if they are caught carrying a handgun, unaware that they are not legally allowed to.
“Are you going to make criminals of them?” she asked.
The bill creates a new crime -- the unlawful carrying of a handgun. The offense would be considered a misdemeanor, unless the handgun is carried onto school property or within 500 feet of a school, in which case it would be a Level 5 felony.
A total of nine Republican senators voted no on the bill: Sen. Vaneta Becker of Evansville, Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne, Sen. Michael Crider of Greenfield, Sen. Eric Bassler of Washington, Sen. Ed Charbonneau of Valparaiso, Sen. Sue Glick of LaGrange, Sen. Chip Perfect of Lawrenceburg, Sen. Greg Walker of Columbus and Sen. Kyle Walker of Lawrence.
Several of those who spoke referenced the testimony of Carter before the Senate Judiciary Committee in late February, and in particular his statement to senators that, “if you choose to support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”
But other senators decried this.
“The statement was made that if you support this bill you cannot support law enforcement, and that is 100% not true," said Freeman. "You absolutely can support law enforcement and support this bill. That, to me, was way out of bounds, way out in front of somebody’s skis…”
Holcomb had vocally supported the testimony of Carter, whom he appointed, telling reporters: “I stand behind Carter 110%.
Holcomb has not said whether he’ll sign the constitutional carry bill, and supporters aren’t sure what to expect.
“I’ve heard some rumors that he’s going to sign it,” said Will Fite of Hoosier Gun Rights. “But that doesn’t mean Second Amendment supporters can just sit on their hands and not do anything.”