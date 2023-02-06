(The Center Square) – Comcast on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with the state of Indiana to partner on a nearly $50 million project to install high-speed internet service to rural parts of the state.
Through the state’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, Comcast plans to provide “gigabit-capable” service to parts of 19 Hoosier counties, according to a release from the company. The 1,200 miles of fiber lines are expected to connect more than 10,000 homes and businesses.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs administers the Next Level program. State officials plan to spend $270 million to provide internet access to residents and businesses in unserved areas.
“The investments made by Comcast and other partners will not only benefit residents and businesses but also contribute to Indiana’s rural economic engine,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also is the state’s secretary of agriculture and rural development.
The technology and entertainment company, also the parent company of NBCUniversal, plans to invest $36 million in the project, with the state providing $13.6 million in funds.
Joni Hart, Comcast’s vice president of government affairs in Indiana, said expanding access in the state has been a priority for the company. Over the past three years, it has spent $500 million to build its network there.
“As the world we live in becomes increasingly digital, we remain focused on not only bringing our broadband network to more Indiana homes and business but also meeting the ever-increasing appetite for education, business, telemedicine, entertainment and more,” Hart said.
Once the lines have been installed, residents and business owners can subscribe to Comcast’s Xfinity services. In addition, some households may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal initiative that covers $30 of internet and mobile monthly costs.