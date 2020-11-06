(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based company plans to establish a new subsidiary in Indiana and create 112 new jobs over the next few years.
Reflection Window + Wall LLC, a building enclosure company, will create Ekos Window + Wall and invest $9.3 million to create its Indiana operations. While the specific site remains in limbo, the company does plan to build and equip a 120,000-square-foot facility in Porter County, in Northwest Indiana near Lake Michigan.
The facility is expected to include office space and operations for a new patent-pending glass curtain wail product. Construction should begin early next year and be finished in late 2021.
“Companies like Ekos Window + Wall choosing Indiana to set up shop is a true reflection of our state’s top-ranked business climate,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Indiana is the strongest manufacturing state in the nation, and I am truly grateful that with a world of options, Ekos chose Indiana to open the window to their future.”
The company has built many high-profile skyscrapers in the U.S., including Lakeshore East mega development in Chicago. It currently employs 200 people in its Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville and San Francisco offices.
Ekos plans to hire manufacturing engineers, line supervisors, machinists, fabricators and assembly workers at its Indiana plant.
“It was clear to us right away that Indiana has been working very hard for years to create the environment we witnessed, and that’s where manufacturers want to be,” said RWW President and Founder Rodrigo d’Escoto. “We think Indiana is going to be the factory floor of the U.S. The entire experience was world class, just like our products.
“I’m the proud son of an immigrant and a Minority Business Enterprise owner. I grew up in Chicago, built my business in Chicago and raise my family in Chicago. I love the city, but unfortunately right now for Illinois, they simply can’t support companies that still make things in the U.S. the way Indiana can.”