(The Center Square) – Investment in economic development is key to growing out of the current fiscal crisis and restoring and adding both state and local tax revenues, the president and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Association (IEDA) said.
"It will be tempting for many local governments to reduce their financial commitments to the local economic development organizations in the belief that doing so will save money: but doing so would be a perfect example of the old adage, ‘penny wise and pound foolish,’" Lee Lewellen told The Center Square.
Lewellen said it is important to continue investment in economic development.
"It may take a while to fully comprehend the impact of the pandemic on local and state government revenue streams, but it would appear that just about every revenue source for Indiana government has been negatively affected," Lewellen said. "Disengaged workers affect income and sales tax revenues, stay at home orders have reduced gasoline taxes which will affect road construction, delayed or defaulted mortgage payments will affect property tax revenues, and closure of the casinos affect gaming taxes."
Lewellen said that because Indiana started the year with reserves in excess of $2 billion, the state may fare better than others in addressing immediate fiscal gaps, but it is anticipated that those reserves will be reduced significantly by the year’s end.
"State legislators we have talked to have made the statement that state and local government can’t spend their way out of this fiscal crisis the way the federal government can, instead, we have to grow out of it," Lewellen said.
That is where economic development takes a leading role in partnering with state and local government to help grow the Indiana economy by working with existing businesses to assist them with maintaining and expanding current facilities, he added.
"In doing so, payrolls are maintained and expanded as is the local tax base," Lewellen said. "Attracting new companies to a community creates temporary construction jobs and long-term jobs within the company that generates income tax revenues."
Lewellen said it is important to look at workforce needs and what will stimulate other markets as well.
"Economic development professionals work with new and existing employers to translate their workforce needs into training, enhancing the employability of the local workforce and actively working in many communities to attract new workers who further stimulate the housing and retail markets, bring new students to the schools, and further enhance the local tax base," Lewellen said.
Last month, WNDU TV reported that the state's budget was in trouble as revenues had dropped 8 percenr below the initial 2020 forecast.