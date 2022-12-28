(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year.
The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year.
With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America.
More than 19,500 people moved to the Hoosier state in 2022, a smaller increase than in 2021 when 24,733 people made Indiana their home. Only 3,131 individuals relocated to Indiana in 2020. This is consistent with nationwide trends during the COVID-19 pandemic when the U.S. population increased by only 3,348 individuals.
Matt Kinghorn, a senior demographic analyst at the Indiana Business Research Center, said the pandemic played a major role in the state’s slowing population growth.
“As far as the biggest declines last year, Marion County, which is Indianapolis, had a pretty sharp decline,” Kinghorn said. “That was due mostly to a net outflow of residents or net migration.”
Fertility rates in Indiana are also in decline, Kinghorn said. Only 77,600 babies were born in the state in 2021, the state's lowest birthrate on record dating back to the late 1960s. The natural increase of Indiana's population, or the number of births minus the number of deaths, was only 690 residents in 2021.
Counties in the Indianapolis metro area continue to be the state’s fastest growing. The Midwest overall lost around 49,000 residents in 2022, according to the Census Bureau.