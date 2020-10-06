(The Center Square) – More than a dozen Indianapolis bars and nightclubs filed suit against the city and the Marion County Public Health Department for imposing stronger restrictions on them than those set by the state.
Capacity at Indianapolis bars, night clubs, restaurants and entertainment venues have been increased, but some of these capacity restrictions are lower than those set by the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb moved Indiana to the final stage of reopening late last month, which allows 100% capacity though social distancing is still required.
Indianapolis increased indoor seating capacity at bars, restaurants and nightclubs to 50%. Outdoor seating is increased to 100% capacity. Bar seating is not allowed. Live entertainment venues are required to have a 10-foot buffer between the stage and the audience, and those in attendance are encouraged to practice social distancing. Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close at midnight.
The lawsuit claims the restrictions unfairly impact bars and other age-regulated establishments. Many think the capacity restrictions are the only necessary ones for controlling the spread of the virus; closing at midnight just chips away at potential revenue.
"Small business owners have understood the need for caution and are willing to do whatever it takes to protect their customers, their employees and be open for business," Barbara Quandt, Indiana state director for National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square. "We need to ask ourselves why restaurants and bars are fully open for business in the surrounding counties and throughout Indiana, but Marion County is continuing restrictions, perhaps inadvertently killing off Indy’s restaurants."
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he acknolwedges that these restrictions have a significant impact on revenue for nightlife destinations. He said the spread of the virus in younger residents has been largely deterred because of these restrictions, according to the Indy Star. The Marion County Public Health Department said that people ages 20-39 make up nearly half of the positive cases reported in the county in September.
Though most bars and restaurants are willing to do whatever it takes to reopen fully, some businesses are facing more hurdles in resuming operations.
"NFIB’s latest Jobs Report shows that small business owners are beginning to be a bit more optimistic, but 36 percent have job openings they can’t fill," Quandt said. "The restaurants and bars have been the hardest hit of all during this crisis. These small businesses are desperate to be fully open. They can’t employ people If they can’t be profitable and many at this point are not able to even cover basic expenses, let alone make a profit."
One-fifth of small businesses may be out of business by November if they do not receive additional support.
"I hope that Hoosiers take notice and try to support these assets to their local community before they see empty storefronts," Quandt said. "Because once they are empty, it is too late."