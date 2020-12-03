(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants the state’s small businesses to be protected from liability during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
State Rep. Steve Davisson, R-Salem, listed liability protection among key legislative priorities as the state’s General Assembly prepares to return to regular session in January. In fact, his list of priorities all touch on the COVID-19 pandemic in some fashion.
“Some Hoosiers have suffered the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” Davisson said in a news release. “Many others have lost jobs and income, while front line workers have labored under tremendous pressure to protect us and ensure we have essential needs during the pandemic. A renewed commitment to public health and a welcoming business climate have long been among my top priorities and will continue to be going forward.”
One area the 10-year representative keyed on was to increase broadband access across the state. As schools continue virtual learning in some form and businesses count more heavily on internet for sustainability during the pandemic, the importance of broadband has grown.
“The pandemic has also shown how important reliable broadband is for students, businesses and Hoosiers alike,” Davisson said. “Internet service is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for education, commerce, work and everyday tasks like paying bills.”
Over the past year, the state began a heavy investment with its Next Level Broadband Grant Program to help bring service to underserved areas.
“That initiative has proven crucial to ensuring our education and jobs can proceed with as little disruption as possible and will be even more of a priority this next legislative session,” Davisson said.
Along with a balanced budget and education, Davisson said protecting businesses is a priority.
“Other issues that will take precedence include supporting small businesses, especially through liability protections so they can remain open and safely bring employees back,” he said.
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fischers, also listed the protection as a key for House Republicans.
“We will also focus on further reducing health care costs, increasing education opportunities, supporting liability protections for businesses and passing a long-term energy plan,” Huston said.