(The Center Square) — Indiana U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has formed a campaign finance committee for the 2024 Indiana governor’s race, filing a candidate statement with the Indiana Secretary of State on Wednesday.
“Mike Braun has filed his paperwork to run for governor and will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon,” Josh Kelley, chief of staff and senior political advisor to Sen. Braun told The Center Square by email.
Fellow Republican Eric Doden, of Fort Wayne, is the only other candidate so far. Doden announced his candidacy in May 2021 and released his first campaign ad earlier this month.
Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana-3, is mulling the idea of a run for Indiana’s highest office.
“Congressman Banks is seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate and is strongly positioned to win a statewide primary and general election in Indiana,” a Banks spokesperson told The Center Square. “He will spend the holidays discussing with his wife, family and friends around the state how he can best serve Indiana.”
Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch stated several weeks ago, “I'm seriously considering that opportunity to run for governor, and will have an official announcement later this month or beginning of next month," according to a published report confirmed by Crouch’s office.
So far, the only Democrat who has publicly mentioned the possibility of entering the governor’s race is Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, WTHR reported. McCormick ran for the top education job as a Republican in 2016, a post she held until last year. She has not yet announced her intentions.
Doden, former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation under then-Gov. Mike Pence, has so far amassed a war chest of more than $2.3 million, according to campaign finance records.
Two-term incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb is not eligible for reelection.
Rep. Victoria Spartz, Indiana-5, has stated she would consider a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024 if Braun entered the gubernatorial race, Politico reported.