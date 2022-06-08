(The Center Square) – Biomedical company Evonik announced plans to invest $220 million to expand operations in Lafayette, adding a new factory and up to 80 high-skill jobs. That cost will be offset by more than $155 million in grants and incentives from federal, state and local entities.
Evonik, based in Essen, Germany, provides products and technologies for messenger ribonucleic acid-based medicines. The new plant is expected to produce lipids, a substance necessary for the creation of nucleic acid therapies.
Construction is expected to begin next year and be completed in 2025, according to a statement. The company currently employs about 650 people in Tippecanoe County.
The company will receive up to $150 million from the federal government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that responds to health security threats, according to an Evonik statement.
Indiana Economic Development Corporation will kick in $2.1 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $250,000 in conditional training grants, according to an IEDC statement. The IEDC will provide another $3 million from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program. Evonik will qualify for the credits only after hiring and training Indiana residents.
Greater Lafayette has provided partial abatements of real and personal property tax, according to Evonik. The abatements are subject to a public process. Duke Energy has offered additional incentives, though a Duke spokesperson declined to give specifics.
“Evonik’s strategic expansion at Tippecanoe is fantastic news for the entire Greater Lafayette region,” Scott Walker, president and CEO of Greater Lafayette Commerce said in a statement. “The town of Shadeland, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, the Purdue Research Foundation and Greater Lafayette Commerce all supported this effort and not only look forward to the high-value jobs it will create, but also the important role the new Lipid Center of Excellence will play in our nation’s vaccine preparedness.”
Evonik, created in 2007, reported nearly $15 billion in sales last year and employs over 33,000 people worldwide.