(The Center Square) – A bill that would give active-duty military members an incentive to live in Indiana now heads to the state Senate.
The House passed House Bill 1034 unanimously. The bill sponsored by state Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, would exempt military pay from the state income tax and do so over phases.
“Our active-duty service members deserve to keep as much of their hard-earned money in the pockets as they can,” state Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron, said. “Exempting their military pay from state income tax would also incentivize more of these highly skilled workers to plant roots here.”
Aylesworth, a veteran, noted the state has more than 85,000 open jobs, and many of those likely could be filled by service members once they leave the military.
If passed, the bill would put Indiana on par with Kentucky and Michigan, which do not collect income taxes on military pay.
The bill would replace the current $5,000 exemption given to active duty military. It would exempt 25% of military pay from the state income tax in 2024, with additional 25% increments becoming exempt in the following years, meaning those salaries would be fully exempt in 2027.
Active duty National Guard and reserve members already receive similar exemptions.
“We value our service members, and we want them to call Indiana home,” state Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, said. “This would be a great step to show our support for their service and boost our workforce pipeline.”
According to the bill’s fiscal note, HB 1034 would reduce the state’s tax revenues by $3.1 million in fiscal year 2025 and $21.8 million in fiscal year 2028. The losses could grow by as much as 5% each year after that.
At a local level, the tax loss is estimated to be $1.6 million in fiscal year 2025 and $11.9 million in fiscal year 2028. That may also grow by as much as 5% in the subsequent years.
But lawmakers say it’s worth investing in and honoring those who serve the country.
“Military members make tremendous sacrifices to protect our great nation,” said state Rep. Judy, R-Fort Wayne and an Indiana National Guard and Iraq War veteran. “Exempting their income taxes would be one more way to show them our support and serve as a reminder that Indiana is a welcoming state for our men and women in uniform.”