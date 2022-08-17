(The Center Square) – The federal government will discharge $3.9 billion in loans to students of ITT Tech. That applies to some 208,000 students who borrowed between 2005 and 2016 to attend the now-defunct Carmel, Indiana, based for-profit college, which went bankrupt amid allegations of fraudulent practices.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the decision in a statement, saying, "It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises. The evidence shows that for years, ITT's leaders intentionally misled students about the quality of their programs in order to profit off federal student loan programs, with no regard for the hardship this would cause."
The decision was based on results of an investigation, which concluded that ITT consistently misrepresented the ability of students to get jobs or transfer credits and lied about the accreditation of its associate degree in nursing.
The school closed in September 2016 after years of legal problems and the leveling of fraud charges against top executives by the Securities and Exchange Commission. In August, the DOE had barred ITT from accepting students receiving federal aid. The school ceased operations 12 days later, leaving thousands of students with no diploma but owing large amounts in student loans.
"ITT defrauded hundreds of thousands of students, as we identified when I was the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau," said Federal Student Aid Chief Richard Cordray. "By delivering the loan relief students deserve, we are giving them the opportunity to resume their educational journey without the unfair burden of student debt they are carrying from a dishonest institution."
The for-profit school started in 1969 and operated 130 campuses in 38 states, according to a 2015 Securities and Exchange Commission report. The school offered associate, bachelor and master’s degrees, catering to nontraditional students who tended to be older and were balancing family obligations with underemployment, according to a 2016 news release.
In 2018, the SEC settled fraud charges against former ITT Tech chief executive officer Kevin Modany and chief financial officer Daniel Fitzpatrick. The pair were barred from serving as officers and directors of public companies for five years and ordered to pay fines of $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.
News of the loan discharge was hailed as the right move by Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Drew Anderson.
"The fact is Hoosiers put their trust in for-profit colleges like ITT Tech, and all they got out of these programs was unbearable loan debt -- not a brighter future,” Anderson told The Center Square. “The Biden Administration made the right call to forgive these loans because students should not be held liable for fraudulent programs. This directive will ease financial burdens for many Hoosier families, and it's another promise kept by Democrats."
The $3.8 billion loan discharge is in addition to $1.9 billion in loans previously discharged for 130,000 ITT students.
To date, the Biden administration has discharged nearly $32 billion in student loans, including $13 billion for about 1 million borrowers whose institutions dealt unfairly with them related to borrower defense and school closures. $9.6 billion for 175,000 borrowers in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, $9 billion for some 425,000 borrowers with total or permanent disabilities.
The Center Square requested but did not receive comment from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.