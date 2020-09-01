(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 14th best of all U.S. states for its creditworthiness, according to a new report by Barron's, a weekly magazine and website published by Dow Jones & Co.
Asset manager Eaton Vance provided the rankings to Barron's based on a number of factors, including debt and unfunded liabilities as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP); each state's jobless rate; amount in rainy day funds as a percentage of overall state revenue; and Moody's and S&P's credit ratings, among others.
"The ranking is based on crunching essential financial and economic data from the past fiscal year, ended June 2019, including debt levels and pension liabilities," Moody's Leslie P. Norton writes.
While Indiana placed 14th overall, it ranked 13th for its debt and unfunded liabilities as a percentage of GDP at 4.1 percent. The lower the number in this category, the better the ranking.
Indiana ranked 36th for its unemployment rate of 11.2 percent. It ranked 21st for having 8.8 percent of its annual revenue in a rainy day fund account. And it ranked 49th, ahead of only Illinois, for its credit rating.
Idaho finished first overall, followed by Wyoming and South Dakota.
Illinois finished last, followed by New Jersey and Kentucky.