(The Center Square) – Ball State University received a grant from the National Science Foundation to provide scholarships to 16 high-achieving, low-income undergraduate students in chemistry and biology. The grant will be paid over five years and distributed in scholarships of up to four years for two cohorts of eight students.
The grant program, Pathways to STEM Degrees through Integrated Academic Support, Career Enhancement, and Personal Development, is aimed at improving retention and graduation rates through programming that targets academic preparation and career enhancement, including undergraduate research, living-learning communities, internships and co-op experiences and seminars from key employers in the state.
Activities to promote mental health, self-awareness and social integration will also be included.
Maureen McCarthy, dean of the College of Sciences and Humanities at BSU hopes the scholarships will have a transformative effect on the recipients.
“At Ball State, in line with the imperatives outlined in our strategic plan, we strive to provide a premier undergraduate experience through high-impact practices,” McCarthy said in a statement. “We are grateful to have the support of the National Science Foundation to advance our institutional goals of transforming the economic landscape of talented students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds that otherwise might not have considered attending our university.”
Students will be recruited for the program from schools in the Indianapolis metropolitan, and from Muncie Central High School, the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities, and Burris Laboratory School.
Low-income students struggle to get funding for their education, according to Sundeep Rayat, associate professor of chemistry at BSU and co-author of the grant proposal. As a result, many wind up with large student loans and a heavy schedule of course work and employment.
“The scholarships can improve persistence, retention, and graduation rates in STEM — yet scholarships alone do not address high attrition rates,” Rayat said in a statement. He believes the practices incorporated into the scholarship program will increase persistence and degree completion because they improve critical thinking and promotes meaningful interactions with a community including peers, faculty, advisers and other professionals.
Ball State, in Muncie, Indiana, with satellite campuses in Fishers and Indianapolis, has more than 15,000 undergraduate students. The university currently has 85 active grants from the NSF.