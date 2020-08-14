(The Center Square) – Attorney General Curtis Hill on Friday called on Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana General Assembly to hold a special legislative session focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a republican form of government, we do not govern by executive decree,” Hill wrote in a letter to Holcomb and legislative leaders. “We govern by legislation, enforcement, and adjudication carried out by separately elected (and appointed) officials. The Indiana Constitution so divides government functions to prevent concentration of power and to facilitate public debate.”
Last month, Holcomb signed an executive order requiring that all state residents wear a face covering in public places. The order went into effect July 27. In a written opinion, Hill said Holcomb doesn't have the authority to issue such and order. Only the state legislature does, he said.
“To be sure, COVID-19 remains a pandemic and a serious public health threat that all should take seriously, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing," Hill wrote in his Friday letter. "But it has been such for nearly six months, which is enough time to re-engage ordinary mechanisms of republican government.”
Holcomb's office did not immediately return a request for comment.
Early on in the pandemic, most Indiana residents were willing to follow the governor's many edicts. But now six months in, many residents "have begun to lose respect for them,” he added.
Students, parents and teachers are among those who need clearer guidance, according to the attorney general.
“The start of a new school year has crystallized the sense of insecurity and general weariness arising from governance by shifting executive decrees,” Hill wrote. “To educate children, our public schools require clarity, consistency and affirmation of a constitutional process governing both finances and operations.”
Conflicted messages from the governor and lawmakers create uncertainty and anxiety among the general public, he added.
A special session “is the only way to provide the full measure of constitutional government to which Hoosiers are entitled, ensure consistency in the law governing individual conduct and the operation of public functions, afford certainty in public funding for education and other important government missions, and, critically, restore public confidence in governmental leadership and constitutional governance,” Hill said.
To date, Indiana has logged more than 76,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,105 deaths.