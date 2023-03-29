(The Center Square) – Officials from Kentucky and Indiana have signed off on an agreement allowing work to proceed on a new bridge connecting the two states.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the states are moving forward with initial financial planning and development tasks on the second part of the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing that will connect Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky.
“Completing this important interstate connection has been a top priority for my administration,” Beshear said. “This agreement is a critical first step that will move us closer to construction. Bridging communities brings states together, and it opens the door to new economic opportunities.
Work expected to be completed during this part of the project includes producing cost estimates, seeking funding sources and identifying ways to expedite the project’s timeframe.
The two states have released a solicitation for the engineering services needed during the phase, with proposals due Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Indiana Department of Transportation will select members for the project’s management team, with the Kentucky cabinet overseeing the contract. The states will each cover costs for this portion of the second phase, and officials expect it to cost about $3 million.
There are three parts of the bi-state I-69 plan, and the second part is expected to take the longest as it includes the actual bridge. Work, for now, is slated to start in 2027 and wrap up by 2031.
The other two portions are the approaches to the bridge from both states. Work on the Kentucky approach started last year and is expected to conclude in 2025. Construction of Indiana’s section is expected to start next year and run through 2026.
According to the project’s website, Kentucky has allocated $227 million for its portion of the highway extension, and Indiana set aside $200 million for its highway work two years ago.
The states plan to fund the bridge's construction through a combination of tolls, federal dollars and contributions from both states.
“Our goal is to improve connectivity for all Hoosiers, and we know strong infrastructure puts us in an even stronger position for economic development and continued successes,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Connecting our states will improve the region and make a difference for Hoosiers for decades to come.”