While the first half of Indiana’s legislative session has come to an end, Indiana legislators are taking a hard look at what else can be done to protect the election process. In Indiana, we are continuing to take election integrity seriously through legislation that protects those who show up to work the polls on Election Day and also the voter by keeping certain information confidential to protect their rights to a secret ballot.
Those efforts are an extension of what Indiana has a history of valuing when it comes to election integrity and is also on the heels of congressional action. At the end of 2022, the omnibus spending package passed, which included a critical fix for our electoral system at a time when many view it as deeply wounded. Americans’ faith in our electoral process has been degraded as accusations of fraud are increasingly coming from both sides of the aisle. Many of these claims are deceitful attempts to subvert the process for political gain. A group of Republican and Democrat lawmakers saw where this was heading and worked across the aisle to prevent future disasters by ensuring the Electoral Count Act (ECA) reforms were included in the omnibus bill.
Republicans understand that respect for institutions is critical to the long-term success of any nation. That is why we have worked in Indiana to build sensible protections into our election system. These protections secure our electoral process and also boost the public’s faith in our democracy. Republicans, for example, worked diligently in the last legislative session to pass pragmatic legislation that improves our election systems to ensure votes are accurately counted. Fixes include extended cyber security protections through 2028 as well as voter machines that provide paper trails to each county.
It is heartening to see that Congress also took election integrity seriously at the national level and updated federal law with practical yet aggressive measures to discourage and block future challenges to our elections. There is no longer any uncertainty about the role of the Vice President. The position is ministerial and simply ensures that the process takes place. States’ roles are reinforced with assurances that Congress cannot recognize competing slates of electors but rather only those submitted by rightfully designated state officials. And expedited legal channels are now in place to allow for challenges to be resolved quickly and legitimately through the courts.
Hoosiers know how to get the job done so it is no surprise Indiana’s Senator Todd Young (R-IN) was a key player in this opportunity for positive change. He and other Republican lawmakers were right to champion legislation that reigns in administrations of both parties and upholds the role of the states in our national elections. Their actions were especially prescient considering that Republicans have a significant chance to retake the Senate and the White House in 2024. These upcoming elections will be crucial in deciding the future of the country. With a chance to cement a principled and conservative government at stake, it was incredibly important that we protect future election wins from potential meddling.
As a member of Indiana’s General Assembly, I understand how difficult it can be to reach consensus on issues as vital as election security. That is why the ECA reforms passed by Congress should be lauded as a model of bipartisan negotiations rooted in conservative ideology. Voters should take note that sensible leaders, like Senator Young, took action to bolster our institutions and encourage public trust and participation in our elections.