(The Center Square) – A new report finds Indiana is in the middle of the pack regarding the conditions of state highways and the cost-effectiveness of maintaining them.
Indiana was 23rd overall nationally in Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report. The study, which uses 2020 data, is based on 13 metrics, and the Hoosier State earned a mix of grades.
With 28,445 miles of highways in its system, Indiana has the 23rd largest network of state-controlled roads, and drivers lose nearly 19.5 hours per year stuck in traffic, which puts the state 22nd nationally.
The report found that Indiana is paying twice what’s expected to keep its roads smooth. The cost per mile to fill potholes and repave lanes was $32,316, compared to the expected cost of $15,938. That ratio of 2.03 was 48th nationally, ahead of just Vermont (2.12) and Washington (3.36).
Indiana also finished 39th in the quality of rural interstates. Nearly 2.7% of those miles of highways were considered in poor condition. That’s compared to a national average of 2.1%
The state’s urban highways fared a little better in the rankings. At 4.2% of roadway miles considered poor, Indiana ranked 31st nationally, although that was still better than the national average of 4.8%.
“To improve in the rankings, Indiana needs to have its medium-high spending translate into smoother Interstate pavement,” said Baruch Feigenbaum, the report’s lead author and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation. “While it’s challenging for a state to have strong rankings across the board, for the amount the state spends on capital and bridge and maintenance disbursements, it should have better Interstate pavement quality.”
Indiana’s highest ranking came in the other disbursements category, which considered funds for police, safety, bonds and interest payments. With an actual disbursement of $4,435 per lane mile, the state was spending 35% of the report’s expected costs of $12,501.
And while Indiana’s rural interstates ranked poorly, its other highways in rural areas were among the best. Just .37% of those highway miles were considered in poor shape, which was seventh-best nationally and lower than the average of 1.1%
Kentucky earned the highest marks of Indiana’s neighbors, finishing seventh overall. Ohio came in 17th, six spots higher than Indiana. Michigan placed 27th, and Illinois was ranked 29th.
Virginia was the top state in the foundation’s report, and Alaska was ranked last.