(The Center Square) – Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday announced they reached an agreement on the next two-year budget, one they said would be balanced and reduce taxes on Hoosiers.
According to a presentation House and Senate Republicans posted, the deal also provides the most funding for schools and increases voucher eligibility.
The $44.5 billion biennial spending plan is expected to include nearly $8.7 billion in funding to school districts for the 2024 fiscal year and almost $8.9 billion in 2025. That’s up from the $8.2 billion set aside for the current fiscal year.
The budget also allows families making up to 400% of the federal poverty level to qualify for school choice vouchers, up from the current 300% cap. In addition, it also eliminates other requirements students need to meet to receive the funding.
Both items were in the House budget but were stripped from the Senate plan approved last week.
“I’m excited to see Indiana once again stand behind our Hoosier families who want the ability to choose the best school that meets their child’s needs regardless of their zip code,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said in a statement. “We’re now on our way to having the best school choice program in the country.”
Not all lawmakers saw the voucher expansion as a good move for the state.
House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he hoped the spending plan would provide a “hand up for all Hoosiers,” but he didn’t think a family of four making $250,000 needed to qualify for vouchers.
“This budget is a handout for the state’s wealthiest families and individuals,” GiaQuinta said. “Most people think that state subsidies go to the poor, but in the GOP supermajority they go to top-earners.”
The conference committee agreement also includes $25 million in capital grant funding for charter schools. It also removes the textbook fee families of students in public schools, including charters, had to pay. That was part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s agenda for this year.
While there’s more money for schools, taxpayers will see a gradual rate cut expedited over the next four years. Rather than reducing personal income taxes from 3.15% to 2.9% by 2029, which lawmakers passed two years ago, it accelerates the cuts to 2027, with rates decreasing by .05% each year. Legislative leaders say that will save Hoosiers more than $360 million over the next two years.
The budget agreement was reached less than a week after the state revised its economic forecast to account for an expected $1.5 billion increase in revenue through the 2025 fiscal year.
“Heading into this session, House Republicans made it clear that we wanted a budget that prioritizes Hoosier taxpayers and families, and this budget delivers on that promise,” Huston said.
Both chambers must formally approve the budget before sending it to Holcomb. The session is set to end by Saturday.