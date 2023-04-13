(The Center Square) – Indianapolis is preparing to welcome one of the nation’s highest-profile conventions of the year.
The NRA’s Annual Meeting will take place at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday through Sunday, and more than 70,000 people are expected to attend. According to Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Indy, the event will be the city’s fourth-largest gathering based on economic impact.
Officials expect the convention to generate an economic impact of $36.4 million.
But the event itself is bigger than just the economic impact or number of visitors. The pro-Second Amendment group is bringing several political leaders, including some 2024 presidential candidates, to talk to its members Friday.
Those scheduled to speak in person Friday are former President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, are expected to speak by video.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are also expected to speak in person Friday.
While most NRA members are expected to bring firearms to Indianapolis, the group said that Secret Service requirements will prohibit anyone from carrying guns, knives or other weapons to the convention hall for Friday’s speeches.
This will not be the first time the organization has held its marquee event in the city. Indianapolis also played host to the 2014 and 2019 annual meetings. As gun control and gun owners’ rights are hotly debated topics – even more so since the recent mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville – city leaders expect protesters to hold counterrallies there over the weekend.
“As with any citywide event or convention hosted in Indy, organizers work with state and local law enforcement and the Indiana Convention Center’s security team to ensure a comprehensive security and safety plan is in place,” Gahl told The Center Square.
The city does not plan to close any streets to accommodate the event, and it has designated space at Hudnut Commons across from the convention center for protesters to gather.
“We ask people to be patient with one another,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief of Operations Joshua Barker told WISH-TV. “There is going to be a lot of vehicular traffic, a lot of pedestrian traffic.”