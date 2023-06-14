(The Center Square) – Another day, another major economic development lands in Indiana.
On Wednesday, the state announced Nucor Corp. would spend $115 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Crawfordsville. The steel maker’s new plant is expected to create up to 200 jobs over the next four years.
Work on the new facility could start later this year, and Nucor expects the plant to be operational two years from now. It will go up next to the company’s steel mill, which opened in 1989.
“We are excited that Nucor has chosen to locate their new towers and structures manufacturing facility in Montgomery County,” County Commissioner John Frey said in a statement. “Our county team has worked hard to create the environment to attract new jobs and investment in the county, and we are starting to see the results of these efforts.”
The company’s history in Indiana dates back more than 50 years, and it employs more than 2,500 workers across 20 sites in the Hoosier State.
“Nucor has been a great company partner to our state for decades, and this new Towers & Structures operation is a true testament to the company’s commitment to the Montgomery County region and to our Hoosier pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.
The new plant will be able to make several products essential to support America’s utility infrastructure. According to a release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., those products will help harden power grids, support renewable energy and help create a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles.
Nucor’s announcement comes one day after General Motors and Samsung announced they would build an EV battery plant in St. Joseph County near South Bend. That $3 billion project is expected to create 1,700 jobs. Earlier in the week, GM also announced it would invest more than $630 million to upgrade its Fort Wayne plant to build the next generation of gas-powered, light-duty full-sized trucks.
The state is considering extending incentives to Nucor. Pending approval by the IEDC Board of Directors, Nucor could be eligible for up to $3.25 million in tax credits and $3.75 million in performance payments contingent on the company’s investment and job totals.