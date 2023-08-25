(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Indiana are on their way down, but fears linger that it could just be a calm before the storm.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Friday was $3.76, according to data from the American Automobile Association. That was down more than 2 cents from Thursday and more than 14 cents lower than the price a week ago.
It’s more than 13 cents above what Indiana motorists paid a month ago.
The trend in Indiana is similar to what’s happening nationally, according to the organization representing more than 60 million motorists in the U.S. and Canada.
Friday’s national average of $3.82 was down nearly a penny from Thursday’s and down 4.5 cents from last week.
AAA spokesman Andrew Gross cautioned that the gradual drops may only be short-lived.
“Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall,” Gross said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said earlier this month that the Atlantic hurricane season is expected to peak on Sept. 10, and storms could continue to hit the Gulf of Mexico for a couple months after that.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that American crude oil refineries averaged producing 16.8 million barrels per day for the week ending last Friday, with gasoline production at 9.7 million. Those refineries were working at 94.5% of their capacity.
The lowest average price in Indiana on Friday could be found in Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana. Drivers in the Evansville area were paying $3.47 per gallon.
The highest prices were found about 100 miles east in Floyd County. Gas stations in the Louisville suburb were charging $4.02 a gallon.
Indianapolis drivers were paying near the state average, with regular unleaded averaging $3.75. In Lake County, near Chicago, the average price was $3.96.
In neighboring states, drivers in Kentucky ($3.51) and Ohio ($3.51) paid less for a fill-up. The average price in Michigan was $3.78 and it was $4.10 in Illinois.
California continues to have the highest average in the U.S. Its average price Friday was $5.26. That’s nearly 60% more than the average price of $3.30 drivers were paying in Mississippi.