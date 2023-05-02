(The Center Square) – Proponents of raising the cigarette tax in Indiana came away disappointed when the General Assembly decided not to take that step during this year’s session, which ended last week.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce touted an increase of up to $2 on the current 99.5-cent-per-pack levy as a way to fund the health care initiatives Gov. Eric Holcomb included as part of his Next Level Agenda.
However, Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar told reporters chances for a cigarette tax hike were likely dashed when state officials released a new budget forecast last month that raised revenue projections by $1.5 billion through the 2025 fiscal year.
Even with the additional funding, lawmakers did not agree to fund the health initiatives to the level Holcomb initially sought. The governor wanted $120 million in the 2024 fiscal year and $227 million in the following year to implement the recommendations his public health commission put forward. Instead, the budget contains $225 million, with $75 million available in 2024 and the remainder allocated in 2025.
Lawmakers also chose to fund the mental health initiatives passed as part of Senate Bill 1, which includes the 9-8-8 helpline for crisis support and referrals, to the tune of $50 million per year.
Brinegar believes lawmakers will review the funding they’ve put aside in future sessions to determine if it’s the right amount.
“We went into this supportive of enacting Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 4 to set up the framework for the 9-8-8 system and for the expansion and improvement of local public health department services,” he said. “But, we also said, at the outset of the session and throughout, that we’re not experts enough in this to know what the number should be, and we would let that be resolved by the discussions between the administration and the legislators.”
Besides funding health services, the chamber also advocated for a cigarette tax hike to incentivize more Hoosiers to kick the habit. According to America’s Health Rankings’ 2022 report, Indiana was 41st in the nation for adult smokers, with 17.3% lighting up. The state was also 43rd nationally for e-cigarette use, at 8.1%.
According to the Federation of Tax Administrators, Indiana’s tax rate was the 39th highest entering this year. A $2-per-pack increase would have made the rate the 12th highest in the nation.
Tobacco Free Indiana said lawmakers missed an opportunity to address an important health crisis by not raising the tax. Tiffany Nichols, the advocacy director for the American Lung Association and Tobacco Free spokesperson, told The Center Square in a statement that tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable deaths, with more than 11,000 Hoosiers dying each year.
“Smoking costs Indiana’s economy $3.4 billion per year in excess health care costs,” Nichols said. “2023 was deemed the year of public health. Increasing our state’s cigarette tax should have been a legislative priority.”
Still, Nichols added, proponents of the tax increase vow to return to Indianapolis in two years when the next budget is created.