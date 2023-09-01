(The Center Square) – Indiana motorists saw the steepest decline in the price of gas during the past week, according to a statement released by AAA.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.674, 11 cents less than the average the week before. It continued to fall Friday as the average cost to drivers was $3.657.
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, gas prices are slightly lower than in Indiana a month ago. Nationally, Friday’s average of $3.818 was nearly four cents higher than it was at the start of August.
There remains some uncertainty about the direction gas prices will go as fall approaches, but AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said prices would likely remain stable through the long weekend.
“Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks,” Gross said.
AAA noted fuel consumption nationally this summer did not meet the same levels as in previous years and that lack of demand has led to gas prices remaining stagnant.
No county in Indiana had an average price for regular unleaded that exceeded $4 per gallon. The highest price Friday was found in Floyd County. The Southern Indiana county just across the Ohio River from Louisville had an average price of $3.958 per gallon. Meanwhile, the cheapest average could be found nearly 100 miles west of Floyd County on Interstate 64. Vanderburgh County’s average price Friday was $3.427.
Northwestern Indiana counties were not far behind Floyd County. Porter County reported an average price Friday of $3.945, and Lake County’s was $3.877.
Of Indiana’s neighboring states, Kentucky had the lowest price Friday at $3.49 per gallon. Ohio’s price was 4 cents cheaper than Indiana’s, while Michigan’s average was $3.712 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Illinois had the highest average price east of the Mississippi River, as drivers there were paying $4.049 on Friday.
Nationwide, California's average price of $5.298 was the highest. Mississippi drivers were paying the least, a full $2 less than their California counterparts.