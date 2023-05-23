(The Center Square) – Indiana is making modest gains in population, but Census Bureau data indicates that growth is not happening in its urban centers.
The Vintage 2022 Population Estimates shows eight of the state’s top 10 cities or townships experienced slight decreases in population, even as Indiana grew by .3% to 6.8 million last year.
North Township in Lake County near Chicago saw its population drop by nearly 1,200 people, or .8%, to 154,358. It still remained Indiana’s third-largest community.
In Southwestern Indiana, Evansville also lost .8% of its population. The more than 1,100-person decline put the state’s ninth-largest city at 115,749.
The other cities and townships in the top 10 that lost population all saw theirs decline by no more than .3%. That includes Indianapolis, which fell by nearly 1,800 to 880,621, a .2% dropoff.
Five townships in Marion County, which are also part of the state capital, were among the population hubs that saw declines. Center Township declined by .3% to 152,043. Lawrence Township fell by the same rate to 121,672. Wayne Township in Marion also fell by .3% to 147,199.
Perry and Washington townships fell by .2% each to 120,750 and 137,526, respectively.
Fort Wayne, Indiana’s second-largest city, grew by nearly 1,600 people. That .6% increase brought the city’s population to 267,927.
Another Wayne Township, this one in Hamilton County just north of Indianapolis, reported a .5% increase to 108,927.
While Indianapolis and its townships are losing population, suburban areas surrounding the state’s largest cities are reaping the benefits. According to Census data from STATS Indiana, the seven biggest gainers, rate-wise, were all cities or towns just outside of Indy.
Monrovia gained 235 residents last year, helping the population in the Morgan County town grow 13.7% to 1,954. New Palestine, located just east of Indianapolis, added 372. That 12.9% increase saw the town’s population increase to 3,247.
Westfield, a Hamilton County suburb just north of Indianapolis, saw an influx of more than 3,900 people. That was the highest total increase in the state, and the 7.7% increase brought the city to 54,605.