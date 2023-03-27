(The Center Square) – Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana is once again is home to one of the world’s best agriculture schools.
On Monday, the school announced its College of Agriculture earned a No. 5 ranking in the 2023 QS World University Rankings for agriculture and forestry. It also was the third-highest U.S. school on the prestigious list. Only the University of California at Davis and Cornell University in New York ranked higher.
Last year, Purdue’s agricultural school ranked eighth globally and fourth in North America.
“The rise in this year’s rankings is a reflection of the continued excellence of the College of Agriculture’s faculty, students and staff,” said Karen Plaut, Purdue’s executive vice president of research and former College of Agriculture dean. “Our research community stretches the frontiers of science to address complex challenges in food, life and natural resources, positively impacting our students, communities and the world.”
The QS Rankings use data on more than 15,700 academic programs at nearly 1,600 universities worldwide. Key criteria in the rankings include: a school’s academic reputation, the number of times it’s cited in research papers, the quality of work produced by its educators and researchers and its standing among businesses in the ag sector.
“Our reputation is not only a point of pride for stakeholders, it’s often critical to their decision to attend our college, hire our graduates, engage with county Extension educators and partner with researchers,” said Bernie Engel, Purdue’s senior associate dean of research and graduate education for agriculture.
Last month, the West Lafayette school received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to forward its work in aquaponics, which could allow inland communities to serve as bases for aquaculture operations and help increase domestic production of seafood.
Purdue researchers are conducting a pilot program where the wastewater produced by the tilapia farm would be consumed by algae. In return, that would create enough biofuel to power the operation.
And during the 2021-22 fiscal year, the College of Agriculture landed more than $85 million in investments for its research and development projects.
“The college continues to set the right example for Purdue as it draws top-flight researchers here from across the globe and works to maximize their scholarly successes,” said Patrick Wolfe, Purdue’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.
Michigan State’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources came in 14th in the global rankings, while the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences finished 18th. Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences was ranked 25th, while the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment finished outside the top 100.