(The Center Square) – Indiana economic development officials say they have identified more than 300 new sites that can potentially attract new businesses.
According to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the state has worked with local officials in 47 of its 92 counties as part of its Strategic Sites Inventory program. Out of more than 900 sites that have been reviewed, 328 are determined to hold promise for new development, ranging from heavy industrial to solar farms.
Those sites range from 30 to 3,000 acres and have been vetted for utility access, zoning and workforce access. The sites are considered “greenfield” sites, meaning they need no remediation, unlike some sites that have been previously developed.
“As the global economy continues to evolve and transition, we’re seeing unprecedented demand for greenfield sites from leaders in advanced manufacturing and innovation and technology sectors,” said Ann Lathrop, IEDC’s chief strategy officer. “Indiana is successfully marketing itself to global leaders in these future-focused sectors, with recent wins in areas like electric vehicles and energy, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.”
Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers said the initiative proves Indiana is taking proactive measures to bring new businesses to the state. Last year, the state attracted more than 200 businesses that led to more than $22 billion in new investments. Those projects are expected to create about 24,000 jobs.
Leotta Location and Design is working with the state and local officials to identify locations. Victor Leotta, a principal for the firm that started the SSI program, said no other state matches Indiana when it comes to adding sites to its inventory.
“Leotta Location and Design has implemented the SSI program in 20 states across the U.S. since 2016,” he said. “Indiana, far and away, has been the most aggressive in identifying every remaining acre of competitive land for good job-producing projects.”
Several hundred sites still need to be reviewed by state and local officials, including locations in Indiana’s other 45 counties.
“As we work to create an economy of the future in Indiana, having a robust database of nationally competitive, ready-to-build sites is crucial to competing for new investment and career opportunities for Hoosiers,” Chambers said.