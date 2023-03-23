(The Center Square) – Indiana’s economy got a welcomed boost when ENTEK announced it would build a $1.5 billion plant in Terre Haute.
The Oregon-based supplier of electric vehicle battery materials plans to employ more than 640 workers at the 1.4 million square foot campus set to be built across 350 acres in a Vigo County industrial park. The plant is expected to open by the end of 2027.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the announcement would have “a transformational impact” on West Central Indiana and the entire state.
EV battery manufacturing or supplier projects are highly sought after by states. Kentucky has landed several over the last two years, including a $5.8 billion joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation. Honda and LG Energy Solutions are joining forces to build a $3.5 billion factory in Ohio.
And Indiana has secured its share while working on getting more.
On Wednesday, Inside Indiana Business reported automaker Stellantis and Samsung celebrated a construction milestone for its $2.5 billion EV battery plant being built in Kokomo. That’s expected to open in about two years and employ about 1,400 workers.
And last week, state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers attended a battery conference in South Korea as part of a weeklong trip to the Far East.
In the ENTEK announcement, Chambers said the state’s momentum is building in the key industry.
“This new giga-scale facility is a testament to our competitive business climate, quality workforce and continued investments in quality of place,” he said.
Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO said that climate, which covers taxes and regulations, is the best in the Midwest and one of the top across the country.
EV batteries are just one segment of the economy Indiana is focusing on as it looks to build on its status as a business friendly destination. Last year, more than 200 companies chose the state for expansion or attraction projects and committed to invest more than $22.2 billion, a record amount.
Companies in other sectors are also looking to Indiana. For example, last year, Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced a $2.1 billion project to build two manufacturing centers in Boone County.
As companies continue to look to Indiana for opportunities, the state needs to focus on bolstering its workforce. While data shows the state has an above-average labor participation rate, Brinegar pointed out there are still about 100,000 more job openings than workers available to fill them.
He hopes the state can continue investing in its higher education and vocational training institutions to meet future needs.
“We continue to need college grads, particularly in degree fields that lead to high-quality, good-paying jobs, but the bigger growth in jobs is projected to be in the middle-skills area, which is more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree,” he said.