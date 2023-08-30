(The Center Square) – The number of Indiana students enrolled in a program designed to increase educational attainment has more than doubled.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced more than 40,000 students have been automatically registered for the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, which pays up to 100% of tuition costs at Indiana public universities and a portion of the cost to take classes at private institutions.
Before this year, eligible families needed to enroll their children in the seventh or eighth grade. However, Holcomb signed House Bill 1449 into law in May that guaranteed enrollment for any student in either grade who receives a free or reduced lunch.
Holcomb called the program a “life-changing” opportunity for students. The 21st Century Scholars initiative is part of his Next Level Agenda to boost educational attainment statewide.
“Indiana’s workforce depends on a skilled talent pipeline,” he said. “For over 30 years, the 21st Century Scholarship has played a transformative role in getting more Hoosiers prepared to enroll and succeed in college.”
Sponsored by state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, HB 1449 received near unanimous support in both chambers.
The new law calls for the Commission for Higher Education to work with the state Department of Education to identify students who meet the program’s requirements. Eligible students and their families or guardians receive notification of their eligibility.
Eligible students must agree to the conditions for participation, and students have the right to opt-out at any time.
After a signing ceremony in May, Harris called the bipartisan bill a “monumental achievement” for the state, with automatic enrollment ensuring more children can participate in the proven program.
He added that Hoosiers benefit from a workforce that’s better educated and trained.
“A higher education opens so many doors for an individual, and this legislation is a way to ensure more Indiana students have the opportunity to better themselves and their future through a college education,” Harris said.
A fiscal analysis of the bill by the Indiana Legislative Services Agency found that it will cause an increase in the work the CHE must perform. However, it also will allow the commission to allocate staff working to enroll students into positions tasked with retaining those students.
“A significant majority of the additional expenditures associated with increased enrollment would begin in FY 2029,” the fiscal note stated. “CHE reports it will not require any additional funding in order to meet the additional 21C scholarship expenditures expected as a result of this bill’s requirements during this biennium.”