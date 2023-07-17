(The Center Square) – An Indiana manufacturer is looking to expand in its home state.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Friday that Ford Meter Box will invest up to $300 million in its Wabash facility in northeast Indiana where it was incorporated more than a century ago.
The expansion will enable Ford to build a 300,000-square-foot facility that will allow it to make additional brass products used in water, wastewater and industrial settings. The company makes equipment to set and test water meters and manufactures valves, fittings and couplings. It employs about 800 workers at its sites in Wabash and Pell City, Ala.
“This is the largest expansion in the company’s history,” said Steve Ford, president of Ford Meter Box. “The new facility will complement existing manufacturing operations at the firm’s Manchester Avenue location in Wabash. Parts of our present foundry will remain in production, and parts will be repurposed to better utilize space.”
A groundbreaking is set for this year.
The development corporation is offering incentives of up to $1.2 million, with the tax credits awarded based on Ford Meter Box hitting its hiring and investment goals. Ford Meter will also receive $350,000 in investment tax credits and $200,000 for training. In addition, the city and Duke Energy have also offered incentives.
“We’ve worked hard with the team at Grow Wabash County to create an environment to attract new jobs and growth in our community, and we are excited that we can partner with our largest, homegrown employer to expand right here,” Wabash Mayor Scott A. Long said. “This is an incredible way to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Ford Meter Box company.”
Wabash’s nine-figure investment follows announcements of other large-sized developments coming to northern Indiana. That includes a joint venture by Samsung and General Motors that plans to invest $3 billion in an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility near South Bend that’s expected to employ 1,700 workers. GM also has pledged to spend $630 million to update its Fort Wayne auto plant to produce the next generation of gas-powered, light-duty trucks.
“Across Indiana, entrepreneurs like Edwin Ford have created a significant and lasting impact on the state’s economy and communities – more evidence of the importance of entrepreneurship and its lasting impact on Indiana’s economy,” Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers said.